LIVE from 14:30: Sturm Graz welcomes WAC

"... they will manage that without any problems!"

The value of Wüthrich is obvious, said Kühbauer and wished the player a speedy recovery. There is no doubt that Sturm will present themselves as an "absolutely fresh" team despite their European Cup exertions, said the WAC coach. "If anyone thinks they have to say otherwise, then that's simply not true. They haven't played before, they'll manage that without any problems. The game against Austria on Wednesday won't be a problem either."