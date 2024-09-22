LIVE from 14:30: Sturm Graz welcomes WAC

Bundesliga in the TICKER
After the opening defeat in the Champions League, Sturm Graz will be looking to defend their lead at the top of the Bundesliga table. Third-placed WAC, who have not been beaten in three games, visit Graz. This has often been extremely uncomfortable for the home team in the past. "We have to accept the fight, this energy," demanded WAC coach Dietmar Kühbauer.
Points have never been shared in Graz
His team has played one more game and would even overtake the leaders with a sensation. The visitors would also be ahead in the direct record for games in Graz. Both teams currently have eleven wins each, and there has never been a points draw between the two in the Styrian capital in the history of the league.
However, after the setback in the Champions League opener against Brest (1:2), the champions have firmly planned a win in the "pack duel". Ilzer's eleven have won four league games in a row recently, and the most prolific offense in the league - the WAC already has 15 goals - will have to face a newly formed defense: Gregory Wüthrich, the leader of the defensive line, will be out for a few weeks with a knee injury.
"... they will manage that without any problems!"
The value of Wüthrich is obvious, said Kühbauer and wished the player a speedy recovery. There is no doubt that Sturm will present themselves as an "absolutely fresh" team despite their European Cup exertions, said the WAC coach. "If anyone thinks they have to say otherwise, then that's simply not true. They haven't played before, they'll manage that without any problems. The game against Austria on Wednesday won't be a problem either."
Kühbauer wants to have recognized a return to the roots in the Graz game. "At the start of the season, they tried to play more of a positional game. I think they've now gone back to their old style of play, which brought them a lot of success," said Kühbauer, who had plenty of praise for their opponents. "Considering that Salzburg are still here, three titles in the last two years is a top performance."
"I'd rather win 3:2 than 1:0!"
Kühbauer sees Graz's intense style of play as a national benchmark, even if the Brest game showed that the tackling is different internationally. His team is in good shape offensively, but has already conceded ten goals. Only LASK and GAK have conceded more. "I'd rather win 3:2 than 1:0," said Kühbauer. "The balance in the team is very good at the moment."
In view of this, Ervin Omic, an important building block, will be out with an injury. "You only need fit players against Sturm," emphasized Kühbauer. "You can't play 'laid-back' against them, you always have to be on point." That worked brilliantly in the 5:1 win against LASK, but less well in Vienna against Austria (1:3) and in Altach (0:2).
