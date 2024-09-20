Vorteilswelt
New contract

NBA star Embiid collects 193 million dollars for three years

Nachrichten
20.09.2024 17:19

Basketball star Joel Embiid has signed a three-year contract with his NBA team, the Philadelphia 76ers, for 193 million dollars (173 million euros)!

comment0 Kommentare

"I started as a Sixer and want to stay here for the rest of my career," announced the 30-year-old. Including the two remaining years of Embiid's existing contract, the Olympic champion will reportedly receive a whopping 301 million dollars over the next five years.

"I had no idea how lucky I was!"
The official signing of the contract extension was announced early Friday morning. "I had no idea when I was drafted as a 20-year-old kid from Cameroon how lucky I was to be in Philadelphia," Embiid said in a statement released by the team.

"Through all the ups and downs, this city and the fans have been everything to me, and I am so grateful for how they have welcomed me. (...) Philadelphia is my home and it's time to bring this community an NBA championship."

Selected by "Philly" at No. 3 in the draft
The 76ers haven't won an NBA title since 1983 - Embiid wants to change that, he has been playing in Philadelphia since 2014. Back then, he was selected by "Philly" at No. 3 in the draft. In 433 games, Embiid averaged 27.9 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.

The seven-time All-Star player was voted the best player in the league in the 2022/23 season. Philadelphia strengthened the team in the summer with Paul George, who is set to join Embiid and All-Star point guard Tyrese Maxey in the title hunt.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
