Greens see climate ticket and PV subsidies at risk

Climate ticket only an exhibit "for the museum"

For Stefan Kaineder, state spokesperson for the Greens, who is also deputy federal party leader, these statements are "dangerous threats". Firstly, failure to implement the climate plan would result in immense EU fines and secondly, "all support for climate protection measures" would cease: Subsidies for boiler replacement, for the purchase of a PV system or an e-car as well as the renovation bonus for thermal insulation or window replacement. Even the public transport climate ticket, which has already been sold 53,200 times in Upper Austria alone since its introduction in October 2021, would then only be an exhibit "for the museum", adds Agnes Prammer, the top candidate for the Greens in Upper Austria.