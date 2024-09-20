New initiative
“Team Animal Protection” continues to save the day
Away from human suffering, tragedies also took place in the animal world. The rescue of thousands of swallows attracted nationwide attention, as the migratory birds would have stood no chance without human help. 1,500 "swallow helpers" are now active in a WhatsApp group and will be on hand to help in other emergencies.
The dramatic fate of the migratory birds touched many "Krone" readers. Our appeal to help the animals was shared countless times on social media! Within hours, hundreds of exhausted birds were brought to the animal welfare center in Vösendorf, where they quickly became aware of the extent of the tragedy.
No chance of survival
"The heavy rain forced them to the ground, without insects as a food source and due to the cold, most of them had no chance of survival. We had to collect kilos of dead swallows," recalls Stefan Scheidl, who coordinated the rescue operation.
What followed was a days-long struggle to somehow bring the weakened animals through. Many animal lovers, who actually only wanted to deliver birds, saw the desperation of the team in Vösendorf. Far too many swallows for just a few hands.
So the bird rescuers rolled up their sleeves and simply lent a hand. A veritable rescue chain was formed - the birds had to be warmed, dried and fed somehow.
That's really hard work in a case like this! Swallows eat insects and water in flight, so feeding them by hand takes time and sensitivity. Even infusions were administered to the little birds!
The rescue operation has reached its climax. The swallows and swifts that were deemed strong enough have already been released into the wild and are now on their way south.
We have met so many people who all want the same thing, namely to help animals, that we want to take this step further together.
Stephan Scheidl von Tierschutz Austria.
But this wave of willingness to help, the feeling of doing something good and the strong community have left their mark. In the WhatsApp group set up to coordinate Tierschutz Austria's efforts, the 1,500 members voted on whether the initiative should continue.
Disaster relief for animals
With almost 100 percent agreement, the foundation was laid for future rescue operations. Because extreme weather events are on the rise. The next windstorm, major forest fire, the next drought or the next flood is certain to come, we just don't know the exact time yet.
About "Team Animal Welfare":
- In order to be able to act quickly in such emergencies in the future, Tierschutz Austria is asking for help
- Interested parties can get in touch here!
- A one-day training course will soon be held by experienced animal keepers for the volunteer animal rescuers
In all these cases, the courageous and dedicated commitment of volunteers is once again essential. "Only together can animal rescue capacities be expanded. The problem here is no different from that of the two-legged friends. Unfortunately, nothing works today without volunteers," says Scheidl from Tierschutz Austria.
