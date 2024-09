No all-clear until the weekend

At the same time, the authorities once again asked the population to avoid the river areas. The bridge between Potzneusiedl and Deutsch Haslau in Lower Austria is closed due to the flooding, as is a bridge in the Zurndorf area. The situation is not expected to ease until the weekend. The situation looks better in the districts of Mattersburg and Eisenstadt-Umgebung. The authorities were able to give the all-clear here.