“Krone” at Piatnik: How Sisi flopped as the Queen of Hearts

Games, games everywhere. Stacked up to the ceiling. Dieter Strehl is living the boy's dream in his office. As managing director of the Viennese playing card factory Ferdinand Piatnik und Söhne, he can and must. Since 1995, Strehl has been at the helm of the traditional company, which as a games publisher is based on three pillars: Board games, puzzles - and of course playing cards! "I'm an enthusiastic tarot player myself," reveals the "Lord of the Cards" Krone+, "but I always enjoy playing the odd board game too."