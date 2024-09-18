Local inspection
The Gallic village in Democratic Washington
Loud, conspicuous, rash statements - this is probably how most Austrians imagine a Republican politician. Following the example of Donald Trump. In the state of Washington, the mayor of Mukilteo is a counter-example.
Joe Marine is proud of his town, which lies 41 kilometers north of Seattle. Right at the start, the mayor asks whether people have already explored the area. The attraction: the small, white lighthouse at the harbor. The buildings look like something out of a movie - one wood-panelled house after another is lined up on the hills. If you didn't know any better, you'd think you were driving through Wisteria Lane from the series "Desperate Housewives".
Homeless people and unemployment are foreign words in this town of 21,000 inhabitants. A few kilometers from Mukilteo, Boeing produces the 787 Dreamliner, among other things, with 66,797 employees. A model in Marine's office is a reminder of this. Supplier companies have settled in the area. Many engineers and their families live in the area. Real estate prices have skyrocketed in recent years. A detached house can cost just under a million euros. Those with a view of the sea often pay twice as much.
The challenge of housing density
And that brings us to Joe Marine's first problem. The housing density is to be increased. But this will not work without sufficient infrastructure measures such as road construction, traffic management, medical care and other public services. "The state has pushed a lot of laws in recent years that take away our local control, especially when it comes to housing," Marine complains. "I think the city council and the mayor should work with the residents to decide what this city should look like."
The Republican is also concerned about the shortage of parking spaces. With the additional residential development, there is a lack of spaces. "People will be angry about this," predicts Marine.
No control over Airbnb apartments
And where housing units are scarce, the Airbnb challenge is not far behind. "We don't know how many properties are being rented out online. It's getting out of hand. As the owners are often not on site, there is a lack of accountability and control, which leads to additional work for the city council and the police."
This is the third time Joe Marine has been elected mayor. As a Republican in a deeply Democratic state, this is no easy feat. Even though there is no party affiliation on the ballot papers, the family man bears the Republican stamp. "Washington State as a whole is much more liberal than Texas, for example, and to get elected, Republicans have to tend to move more to the center," analyzes Travis Nelson Ridout, politics professor at the University of Washington in Seattle.
If you talk to Joe Marine about Donald Trump, his relaxed manner is blown away. He straightens up and thinks for a long time before answering. While he supports some of the ex-president's policies, he is critical of Trump's political approach and personal style. "He doesn't think about what he says and he's not a typical politician."
In terms of color, the mayor would describe himself more as red-purple. But that doesn't matter to him at city level. "I prefer non-partisan politics, especially at local level. It really allows you to tackle city issues that aren't partisan."
On one issue, however, the Republican clearly comes through: Guns. Marine is in favor of ownership, but emphasizes that responsibility is aimed at the people who do evil with them. "The gun itself is not bad. It's the person who uses it."
When it comes to abortion, the mayor takes a position that differs from many of his party colleagues: "I think the government should stay out of it. It has no business there."
No campaigning for Trump
Despite his Republican affiliation, Marine avoids putting too much emphasis on his political identity. There is no indication in the office or on his website that the family man is a Trump supporter. He won't be campaigning for him either. "Why would I want to alienate a large part of the city that I know is Democratic?" he asks rhetorically. "The things we do in this city are not Democratic or Republican. So it doesn't make sense to do that."
In recent years, the two parties have become fiercely hostile camps.
Even after city council meetings, the politician meets up with Democratic colleagues for a beer. And it has become a tradition for them to take turns paying.
If you look at the current US election campaign, it seems impossible that you would meet Donald Trump and Kamala Harris together in the same pub. "In recent years, the two parties have become very hostile camps," analyzes Martin Weiß, President and CEO of the Salzburg Global Seminar and former ambassador to the USA. Mukilteo seems like a Gallic village. "At a local level, this dispute is then resolved. The focus is then on the city administration, waste collection and good schools."
This article was written as part of the Transatlantic Summer School of the "FJUM - Forum Journalismus und Medien Wien" in Seattle.
