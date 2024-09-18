The Gallic village in Democratic Washington

No campaigning for Trump

Despite his Republican affiliation, Marine avoids putting too much emphasis on his political identity. There is no indication in the office or on his website that the family man is a Trump supporter. He won't be campaigning for him either. "Why would I want to alienate a large part of the city that I know is Democratic?" he asks rhetorically. "The things we do in this city are not Democratic or Republican. So it doesn't make sense to do that."