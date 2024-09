“These are the games everyone dreams of”

"Krone": Mr. Seonbuchner, you've been sporting director in Salzburg for just over a year now. How have you found your time so far?

Bernhard Seonbuchner: It's been very entertaining, varied, intense and full of challenges that have made the year pass quickly (laughs). The job is demanding and requires a lot, no question. But it's also a dream job. Being able to work with my colleagues, coaches and players and fight for goals together is a huge privilege. I am very grateful for that.