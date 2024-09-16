Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Leitha causes concern

Help is promised for flood victims in Burgenland

Nachrichten
16.09.2024 19:00

The situation in Burgenland remains tense. Official warnings are still in place for many municipalities. Governor Doskozil assured financial support as he did for the floods in June.

comment0 Kommentare

"The water levels in Neudörfl, Neufeld, Hornstein, Wimpassing and Leithaprodersdorf are currently receding. According to forecasts, however, they could rise in the evening." According to the official warning, further rainfall of up to 25 millimetres was expected in the Leitha catchment area on Monday.

Doskozil discussed the situation with Markus Halwax and other experts at the state security center. (Bild: zVg)
Doskozil discussed the situation with Markus Halwax and other experts at the state security center.
(Bild: zVg)

 "As long as our experts cannot give the all-clear, the population is called upon to pay attention to their safety. This means avoiding floodplains, riverbanks and low-lying areas of the flood discharge," explained Governor Hans Peter Doskozil. At the provincial safety center, he and head Markus Halwax gained an overview of the situation. He thanked all the helpers. "Apart from our relief trains for Lower Austria, 183 fire departments with 2,700 volunteers have been deployed for 12,000 hours so far," said Provincial Fire Brigade Commander Franz Kropf.

The riverbed of the Leitha near Nickelsdorf was full to the brim on Monday. (Bild: Gerhard Zapfl)
The riverbed of the Leitha near Nickelsdorf was full to the brim on Monday.
(Bild: Gerhard Zapfl)

Roads such as the one between Stotzing and Eisenstadt were partially closed. In terms of compensation for flood damage, Doskozil promised the regulation fixed for June. This means that damage caused by private individuals will be compensated up to €150,000 - insurance payments or at least a deductible of €10,000 must be deducted.

Prepared for the "wave" along the Leitha
In the Leitha communities in the district of Neusiedl am See, the helpers are still on alert and are checking the water levels. Sandbags have been filled as a precautionary measure in all towns, as district governor Ulrike Zschech noted during a local inspection. In Nickelsdorf, the focus was on bridges to prevent any blockages. "They might not be able to withstand this pressure," said Mayor Gerhard Zapfl. The Komitatskanal rose from 1.85 to 2.10 meters from Sunday to Monday. The Leitha rose from 1.75 to 1.90. Patrols are also being carried out in Zurndorf. Only one spot near the barbecue area caused concern. "We have laid sandbags over a length of 40 meters in case the dam should break due to a beaver lodge there," explained Mayor Werner Friedl.

Crisis meetings throughout the country
In Bruckneudorf, as everywhere else, there are crisis meetings: "Everything is still in the green zone." The municipalities are prepared for the predicted "wave". Fire brigades in the district are on call should the Leitha overflow its banks.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
Charlotte Barbara Titz
Charlotte Barbara Titz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf