Help is promised for flood victims in Burgenland

Prepared for the "wave" along the Leitha

In the Leitha communities in the district of Neusiedl am See, the helpers are still on alert and are checking the water levels. Sandbags have been filled as a precautionary measure in all towns, as district governor Ulrike Zschech noted during a local inspection. In Nickelsdorf, the focus was on bridges to prevent any blockages. "They might not be able to withstand this pressure," said Mayor Gerhard Zapfl. The Komitatskanal rose from 1.85 to 2.10 meters from Sunday to Monday. The Leitha rose from 1.75 to 1.90. Patrols are also being carried out in Zurndorf. Only one spot near the barbecue area caused concern. "We have laid sandbags over a length of 40 meters in case the dam should break due to a beaver lodge there," explained Mayor Werner Friedl.