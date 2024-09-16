Leitha causes concern
Help is promised for flood victims in Burgenland
The situation in Burgenland remains tense. Official warnings are still in place for many municipalities. Governor Doskozil assured financial support as he did for the floods in June.
"The water levels in Neudörfl, Neufeld, Hornstein, Wimpassing and Leithaprodersdorf are currently receding. According to forecasts, however, they could rise in the evening." According to the official warning, further rainfall of up to 25 millimetres was expected in the Leitha catchment area on Monday.
"As long as our experts cannot give the all-clear, the population is called upon to pay attention to their safety. This means avoiding floodplains, riverbanks and low-lying areas of the flood discharge," explained Governor Hans Peter Doskozil. At the provincial safety center, he and head Markus Halwax gained an overview of the situation. He thanked all the helpers. "Apart from our relief trains for Lower Austria, 183 fire departments with 2,700 volunteers have been deployed for 12,000 hours so far," said Provincial Fire Brigade Commander Franz Kropf.
Roads such as the one between Stotzing and Eisenstadt were partially closed. In terms of compensation for flood damage, Doskozil promised the regulation fixed for June. This means that damage caused by private individuals will be compensated up to €150,000 - insurance payments or at least a deductible of €10,000 must be deducted.
Prepared for the "wave" along the Leitha
In the Leitha communities in the district of Neusiedl am See, the helpers are still on alert and are checking the water levels. Sandbags have been filled as a precautionary measure in all towns, as district governor Ulrike Zschech noted during a local inspection. In Nickelsdorf, the focus was on bridges to prevent any blockages. "They might not be able to withstand this pressure," said Mayor Gerhard Zapfl. The Komitatskanal rose from 1.85 to 2.10 meters from Sunday to Monday. The Leitha rose from 1.75 to 1.90. Patrols are also being carried out in Zurndorf. Only one spot near the barbecue area caused concern. "We have laid sandbags over a length of 40 meters in case the dam should break due to a beaver lodge there," explained Mayor Werner Friedl.
Crisis meetings throughout the country
In Bruckneudorf, as everywhere else, there are crisis meetings: "Everything is still in the green zone." The municipalities are prepared for the predicted "wave". Fire brigades in the district are on call should the Leitha overflow its banks.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
