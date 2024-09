LASK bad news: Goalie Lawal injured again

Lawal had celebrated his comeback in the derby after a three-week break following a thigh injury sustained in the warm-up before the European Cup match against FCSB. LASK's first-choice goalkeeper had to be substituted in the 54th minute after suffering an injury from an unintended knock-down. "Tobias Lawal is a very important back-up for us, his loss is of course bitter. Nevertheless, we are in a really good position at goalkeeper and I am convinced that we will replace him in the best possible way," neo-LASK coach Markus Schopp was quoted as saying in a statement.