ÖBB reopens Tauernbahn line from 12 noon

"Postpone non-essential travel"

ÖBB is still urging people to refrain from "non-essential travel to the east of Austria". The travel warning has been extended until Thursday evening. In addition, all national, international and night train tickets have been canceled. ÖBB informs: "The night train tickets are valid from now until September 22nd. ÖBB tickets for trains affected by the travel warning can also be refunded. The above-mentioned periods apply. ÖBB asks for your understanding that there may be longer waiting times due to the current increased volume of customer service."