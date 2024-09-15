Animals have no choice! The “Krone” readers do…

There is already a need for reform in the run-up to animal experiments: it can be assumed that the number of animals bred for experiments but then killed as "surplus" exceeds the number of animals "used". Unlike in Germany, there is a lack of transparency and reduction measures here. Together with other animal welfare organizations, we have already criticized in 2017 that the assessment of whether an animal experiment is justified at all (so-called cost-benefit analysis) in Austria consists only of a subjective assessment of the project applicant and without differentiation according to the purposes of the experiments. Also alarming: once a violation in animal experimentation is reported, such as the terrible case of 100 animals starving to death in a university research laboratory, the perpetrators often cannot be held accountable because the law lacks important penal provisions. After a period of empty words, all parties should definitely take action here!