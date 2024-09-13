World Nomad Games
Only the goat carcass was too much tradition
Spectacle in the steppe: The World Nomad Games attract thousands of spectators to Kazakhstan, including a trio of Austrians who took part in the fifth edition, which ends today. In addition to archery and horse racing, the event also offered some curious disciplines...
"If you don't know your ancestry down to the seventh level, you will be an orphan", goes an old Kazakh proverb. A perfect fit for the World Nomad Games. A reminder not to forget the traditions of the homeland, but to honor them. For the thousands of tourists who don't miss out on the spectacle, it is a journey back in time. Because at the fifth edition of the "World Nomad Games" in Astana, athletes compete for gold in 21 events such as horse racing, wrestling and archery.
In the middle of the Kazakh steppe, the desired image between tradition and modernity is successfully created - the event has become a brand that attracts individual travelers, bloggers and international media.
At the premiere in 2014, 583 athletes took part, two years later 1200, and by today's final day in Kazakhstan, 2800 athletes from 89 countries have already competed. Most of the athletes come from Central Asian countries, but also from Canada, Russia, the USA and twelve EU countries, including Germany, France, Italy and Austria, which had three participants in the "Kazakh Wrestling".
Protests from animal rights activists
The Kazakh national sport "Kokpar" is also on the program: until recently, two teams of riders fought over a headless goat carcass that was thrown into a gate - however, after massive protests from animal rights organizations, the dead animal was replaced by a dummy.
While in the "Audaryspak" two riders try to pull themselves off their horses using special gripping techniques. Medals are also at stake in the tug-of-war, once an Olympic competition. In contrast to the Olympic Games, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan usually win them.
The official motto of the Nomadic Games is "The Gathering of the Great Steppe" and the logo shows a rider under a red sun. "It is a unique opportunity to show the world our rich historical and cultural heritage," said Culture Minister Aida Balayeva.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.