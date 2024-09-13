Only the goat carcass was too much tradition

"If you don't know your ancestry down to the seventh level, you will be an orphan", goes an old Kazakh proverb. A perfect fit for the World Nomad Games. A reminder not to forget the traditions of the homeland, but to honor them. For the thousands of tourists who don't miss out on the spectacle, it is a journey back in time. Because at the fifth edition of the "World Nomad Games" in Astana, athletes compete for gold in 21 events such as horse racing, wrestling and archery.