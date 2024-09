How Benko raised millions before the crash

It is November 2023, and René Benko's group is getting closer and closer to collapse. The financial fuel needle of the Signa tanker, overloaded with billions in debt, has been in the deep red for months. Benko's co-investors are clutching at the last straw with the installation of a German restructuring expert. Fresh capital is hard to come by and the search for new investors is proving to be about as laborious as looking for a needle in a haystack.