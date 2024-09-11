Be careful with school milk: often too much sugar

The dark green top grade A is reserved exclusively for water. Low-fat milk was given a light green B and whole milk, due to its higher fat content, a yellow C. Of the 16 mixed drinks tested, the best five were given a C. They contained reduced-fat milk. They contained low-fat milk and a moderate amount of sugar. Six products received an orange D and five had a red (E) traffic light. The product with the most calories had 96 calories per 100 milliliters, while the sweetest had twelve grams of sugar per 100 milliliters.