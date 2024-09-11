Consumer protection test
Be careful with school milk: often too much sugar
In the first week of school, the Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor took a close look at children's milk drinks. The result: out of 16 products tested, only five had a Nutri-Score comparable to whole milk. Experts recommend that adolescents should enjoy natural milk rather than milk with added sugar and flavorings.
The consumer protection experts did not find any pure cow's milk specifically aimed at children on the supermarket shelves, but they did find a large selection of appropriately presented mixed milk drinks such as cocoa, chocolate drinks or vanilla milk. The price of the 16 products tested ranged between 22 and 64 cents per 100 milliliters.
Only 5 out of 16 with a good rating
They were assessed on the basis of the ingredients and nutritional information and using the latest Nutri-Score algorithm. The Nutri-Score divides foods into categories, from a rich green "A" (highest nutritional quality) to a deep red "E" (lowest nutritional quality).
The dark green top grade A is reserved exclusively for water. Low-fat milk was given a light green B and whole milk, due to its higher fat content, a yellow C. Of the 16 mixed drinks tested, the best five were given a C. They contained reduced-fat milk. They contained low-fat milk and a moderate amount of sugar. Six products received an orange D and five had a red (E) traffic light. The product with the most calories had 96 calories per 100 milliliters, while the sweetest had twelve grams of sugar per 100 milliliters.
Milk is not a thirst quencher
The consumer advocates recommend always keeping an eye on the sugar content of milk drinks. The sugar content of milk is 4.8 grams per 100 milliliters - if it is more, sugar has been added. Plant-based products can also be alternatives, but these would contain less protein and micronutrients characteristic of cow's milk, such as calcium or B vitamins.
Experts advise that neither milk nor mixed milk drinks or plant-based drinks are suitable as thirst quenchers due to their calorie content; it is better to opt for water or unsweetened teas during the school break.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
