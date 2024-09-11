After staff shortage scandal
ENT ward orphaned: Chief physician now on the board
The former head doctor of the "shrunken" ENT department at Mistelbach Regional Hospital suddenly reappears on the LGA board after resigning. "A contradiction in terms," says Mistelbach's former mayor, keeping a wary eye on the situation. For the people of Weinviertel, the motto remains: in an emergency, go to Krems.
Since the "shrinkage" following the mass layoffs in the ENT department at the Mistelbach State Hospital, comprehensive personnel recruiting has been underway. As has now become known, however, one could get the impression that the opposite is currently the case: Dr. Bettina Schickinger-Fischer worked at the Weinviertel hospital as the 1st ENT senior physician until the end of May 2024 (notice period according to the LGA: 5 months) after the ward was shipwrecked in spring 2024 - the "Krone" reported.
From the "operating table to the desk" . . .
Just under a month ago, the doctor reappeared on the board of the provincial health agency as Head of Quality and Performance Analysis - in other words, in a managerial role. Mistelbach's former mayor Alfred Weidlich, chairman of the former Weinviertelklinikum municipal association, no longer understands the world: "A contradiction in terms! Active medical staff are urgently needed in Mistelbach to rebuild the ward and in reality things are going in the opposite direction." Nevertheless, the ENT doctor is still working in medicine - as an elective doctor.
LGA sees no causal connection
In any case, her dismissal from the Mistelbach hospital has nothing to do with her current position, the State Health Agency tries to reassure her. This position on the Board of Directors for Medicine and Nursing was only advertised after the doctor's dismissal, it continues. And after a regular selection process, "LGA employees are also entitled to change careers".
The advertisement for the post of Primariate has ended and the usual recruitment process is underway. However, the search for personnel is proving to be extremely challenging.
Landesgesundheitsagentur zur „Krone“
Positive news: acute care in Mistelbach has recently been expanded again: "For example, tonsils are being removed again at the site."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
