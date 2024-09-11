ENT ward orphaned: Chief physician now on the board

Since the "shrinkage" following the mass layoffs in the ENT department at the Mistelbach State Hospital, comprehensive personnel recruiting has been underway. As has now become known, however, one could get the impression that the opposite is currently the case: Dr. Bettina Schickinger-Fischer worked at the Weinviertel hospital as the 1st ENT senior physician until the end of May 2024 (notice period according to the LGA: 5 months) after the ward was shipwrecked in spring 2024 - the "Krone" reported.