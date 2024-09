Declining asylum numbers: “Haus Semmering” closes its doors

BBU: Decommissioning, not closure

The BBU also justifies the move with declining demand. "The number of arrivals is low, the capacity is no longer needed," said spokesperson Thomas Fussenegger to the "Krone". Fewer locations also mean less tax money. However, "Haus Semmering" is being decommissioned for the time being, not closed. The property is therefore being kept in reserve for possible new waves of refugees.