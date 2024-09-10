Sinner’s triumph at the US Open: the skewed look remains

Compatriot banned for four years

The reason for this is Sinner's two positive doping tests for Clostebol in Indian Wells in mid-March, albeit only for an amount equivalent to "58 thousandths of a grain of salt". The 23-year-old was acquitted, but the aftertaste of unequal treatment remains. For comparison: Stefano Battaglino, also an Italian tennis player, had also stated in 2022 that Clostebol had entered his body via massage and was banned for four years. Also worrying: between 2019 and 2023, there were 38 cases of Clostebol in Italy, despite a clear warning on the drug's packaging.