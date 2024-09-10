What happens in Schärding after the death drama

"It will certainly take a few weeks"

An expert commissioned by the public prosecutor's office also took part in the inspection on Monday. As reported, he is to prepare an expert opinion to clarify the reason for the collapse of two ceilings. "The public prosecutor in charge of the case was also present at the inspection," explains Alois Ebner, spokesman for the investigating authority. "It will certainly take a few weeks before the expert opinion is ready," says Ebner.