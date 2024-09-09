Generating funds
Living casually: New residents should bring in money
The state holding company is now launching a campaign to encourage people to move to the state. The aim is to generate more funds for financial equalization. The background to this.
As part of the campaign, Burgenland is presenting itself as an attractive place to live and work. The advantages of the province are highlighted under the motto "Live casually - Burgenland". "We want to present Burgenland in competition with other regions as a province worth living in," explains Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ).
Competition between regions
The reason for the campaign lies in the current financial equalization system. There, the revenue shares are calculated according to the main residents. This has resulted in competition between the regions.
Settling in Burgenland
The strengths of the province - particularly in the areas of health, affordable housing and living, business and tourism - are therefore now being brought into focus. "People from other parts of Austria should be encouraged to settle in Burgenland," says Doskozil. While other federal states would strengthen their position through a second home tax, Burgenland has deliberately opted for a different approach.
"We are promoting Burgenland positively because we know that we will be more successful in the long term," said the head of the province. At the same time, he pointed out the numerous services that are not available anywhere else, starting with free kindergarten, schools, health and care and affordable housing. Last but not least, young families should also be addressed.
Burgenland brand
Hans Peter Rucker, Head of Landesholding, echoes this sentiment: "We are in competition with the regions for jobs, businesses and tourists." However, you can only be visible through a brand. Rucker also referred to the recently presented Burgenland location brand, which has been opened up to private companies.
The "Lässig leben" campaign is a framework campaign, with the holding company coordinating the steps. Also present at the presentation were Jutta Benedek, Head of Provincial Real Estate, Michael Gerbavsits, Managing Director of the Business Agency, Franz Öller, Commercial Director of Gesundheit Burgenland, and Didi Tunkel, Head of Burgenland Tourism.
ÖVP criticizes timing of campaign launch
However, there is not universal approval: the ÖVP criticized the launch just a few months before the state elections. Patrik Fazekas, the party's regional managing director, therefore saw it as a campaign for self-promotion - "with a bitter taste".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
