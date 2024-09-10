Nations League
Netherlands v Germany LIVE from 20:45
Nations League clash: The Netherlands host their German arch-rivals in Group A3. With sportkrone.at you will be there live from 20:45 - see ticker below.
Click here for the live ticker:
Both teams started the competition with successful attacking soccer at the weekend: The Elftal won 5:2 against Bosnia-Herzegovina, while the DFB team dispatched Hungary 5:0. However, there are dark clouds in the "Oranje" camp.
Discord in the "Oranje" camp
The "Hup Holland Hup" mood could actually be at its best, as Bonds coach Ronald Koeman's team has had a good year so far. The Dutch reached the semi-finals at the European Championships in Germany, and they also seem to be in good shape this fall. Koeman was very pleased with the performance against Bosnia. And yet there is discord and debate about personnel, especially since the Steven Bergwijn affair.
Koeman had criticized and dismissed the 26-year-old striker following his move to Saudi Arabia. Bergwijn hit back publicly and announced that he no longer wanted to play for Oranje as long as the 61-year-old Bonds coach was in charge. When Koeman was asked about the imminent transfer of goalscorer Memphis Depay to Brazil, he refrained from making an assessment. "I'm not going to burn my fingers again before the whole country comes down on me again."
Depay is currently without a club after leaving Atletico Madrid and is said to have agreed a move to Sao Paulo with Corinthians. Due to his lack of match practice, he was only in the stands for the international match against Bosnia-Herzegovina in Eindhoven. He will also not be in the squad against Germany. In response to the reports about the 30-year-old's future, Koeman simply said: "I'm just biting my lip. When I see how everyone reacts when I say something about Bergwijn, I think I might have to be a bit more careful from time to time."
Meanwhile, the strong performances of Joshua Zirkzee, Tijjani Reijnders, Cody Gakpo and Xavi Simons go unnoticed in the drama. However, Manchester United professional Zirkzee will initially sit on the bench against the DFB team. Ajax local hero Brian Brobbey will start in the center of attack, as Koeman revealed. The Dutch certainly have no shortage of strong attacking players.
Germans expect "tough opponent"
The squad of German national coach Julian Nagelsmann has also rediscovered its attacking identity this year. Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz, in particular, have been successful up front and are causing a stir in Germany. A real touchstone now awaits with the Dutch. "They'll be a different opponent, a strong opponent. The Dutch are different to the Hungarians, they'll be a tough opponent," said captain Joshua Kimmich.
The DFB's record in the Nations League can be improved. Saturday's success against Hungary was only their fourth win in 17 games. In addition, there have been nine draws and four defeats with a goal difference of 29:29. There have already been two encounters against the Elftal in the still young competition with poor results: 0:3 and 2:2.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
