How the new cell phone alarm is supposed to warn of dangers

Incidentally, not everyone can send the warnings on their cell phone. "AT-Alert is triggered by the nine state warning centers of the federal states and the Federal Ministry of the Interior," explains the state. In the event of an incident, the triggering bodies would send a corresponding message to the mobile phone operators on behalf of or for the relevant competent authority.

"It is always at the discretion of the authority responsible for an incident as to whether a report is ordered via AT-Alert, and if so, when, for which area (federal state, municipality, valley) and with which text."