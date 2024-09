“Marion suffered a lot from my celebrity”

People turn around on the street and ask in amazement: "Is it really you?" Yes, Austria's athlete of the century is still recognized. "Do you think that's important for me?" smiles Annemarie Moser-Pröll, marching up the hill towards the Linz Castle Café. "My dad was from Afiesl, and I have relatives in the Mühlviertel," says the six-time Alpine Skiing Overall World Cup and Olympic champion, explaining her brief visit to the Upper Austrian capital.