Enjoyable hiking
“For nature, with nature” in Lower Austria
Along rushing streams and rivers, through imposing gorges and dense forests, up to breathtaking peaks and green vineyards: you rarely get as close to nature as when hiking. Far away from everyday life, you can enjoy the tranquillity and unspoilt nature. Breaks are also part of the experience. Hiking in Lower Austria is more than just walking; it is an immersion in unique nature that invigorates body and soul.
The region around the Ötscher is wild and undeveloped. On our most beautiful hiking routes, you can experience untamed nature, such as imposing gorges, thundering waterfalls, rugged mountain ridges and green alpine meadows. And close by is one of the largest primeval forest areas in Central Europe, the Dürrenstein-Lassingtal UNESCO World Heritage wilderness area.
300 kilometers. 11,000 meters of altitude. From the hills of the Bucklige Welt over the green Schwaigen of the Wechselkamm, into the wooded cultural world of Semmering and up to the highest peaks in the country, Rax and Schneeberg - over the Gutenstein Alps with a view of the imposing Hohe Wand back to Wiener Neustadt. Along the route of the Viennese Alps it says: "Landscape and nature change almost daily."
Wine & forest in Lower Austria
Immerse yourself in the forest, feel nature - this happens as if by magic in the Southern Waldviertel as you hike from one power spot to the next.large rock formations adorn the hiking trails. Along the Druid Trail, you will encounter them, immerse yourself in their mystical history and learn more about a very special place of energy: the Ysperklamm gorge.
More information
Not everything or anything, but the really special things are revealed by our hiking discovery tours. You can find more information at www.niederoesterreich.at/entdeckertouren-wandern and in the brochure "Der weite Landguide".
The wine hiking trails around Falkenstein, the picturesque village in Austria's largest wine-growing region, are just as memorable as the wine characterizes the landscape. Because wherever you look, you are surrounded by green vineyards and rolling hills. In between are former press houses, castle ruins steeped in history and top wine taverns that invite you to take a well-earned rest.
You can also enjoy a refreshing drop of wine in the Wachau World Heritage Site as you hike from stage to stage along the World Heritage Trail. Here, historic town centers alternate with impressive wine landscapes. Baroque abbeys and medieval castle ruins offer a glimpse into the past. The beauty of nature - from the apricot blossom to the golden wine autumn - invites you to stop and linger in the moment.
Finish at a wine tavern
While you're out and about along the Danube in the Wachau, you can no longer see the trees for the trees in the Vienna Woods Biosphere Reserve. 1,300 square kilometers of unspoiled nature on the outskirts of Vienna stimulate the senses, boost creativity and serve as a retreat. At the same time, the Vienna Woods are the origin of the Heurigen culture. Perfect for forest bathing and enjoyment.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
