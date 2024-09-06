Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Enjoyable hiking

“For nature, with nature” in Lower Austria

Nachrichten
06.09.2024 11:11

Along rushing streams and rivers, through imposing gorges and dense forests, up to breathtaking peaks and green vineyards: you rarely get as close to nature as when hiking. Far away from everyday life, you can enjoy the tranquillity and unspoilt nature. Breaks are also part of the experience. Hiking in Lower Austria is more than just walking; it is an immersion in unique nature that invigorates body and soul.

comment0 Kommentare

The region around the Ötscher is wild and undeveloped. On our most beautiful hiking routes, you can experience untamed nature, such as imposing gorges, thundering waterfalls, rugged mountain ridges and green alpine meadows. And close by is one of the largest primeval forest areas in Central Europe, the Dürrenstein-Lassingtal UNESCO World Heritage wilderness area.

300 kilometers. 11,000 meters of altitude. From the hills of the Bucklige Welt over the green Schwaigen of the Wechselkamm, into the wooded cultural world of Semmering and up to the highest peaks in the country, Rax and Schneeberg - over the Gutenstein Alps with a view of the imposing Hohe Wand back to Wiener Neustadt. Along the route of the Viennese Alps it says: "Landscape and nature change almost daily."

In the brochure "Der weite Landguide" you will find numerous hiking discovery tours in Lower Austria. (Bild: Niederösterreich Werbung/Metjukrejza/Stefan Mayerhofer)
In the brochure "Der weite Landguide" you will find numerous hiking discovery tours in Lower Austria.
(Bild: Niederösterreich Werbung/Metjukrejza/Stefan Mayerhofer)

Wine & forest in Lower Austria
Immerse yourself in the forest, feel nature - this happens as if by magic in the Southern Waldviertel as you hike from one power spot to the next.large rock formations adorn the hiking trails. Along the Druid Trail, you will encounter them, immerse yourself in their mystical history and learn more about a very special place of energy: the Ysperklamm gorge.

More information

Not everything or anything, but the really special things are revealed by our hiking discovery tours. You can find more information at www.niederoesterreich.at/entdeckertouren-wandern and in the brochure "Der weite Landguide".

The wine hiking trails around Falkenstein, the picturesque village in Austria's largest wine-growing region, are just as memorable as the wine characterizes the landscape. Because wherever you look, you are surrounded by green vineyards and rolling hills. In between are former press houses, castle ruins steeped in history and top wine taverns that invite you to take a well-earned rest.

Falkenstein in the fall (Bild: Niederösterreich Werbung / Michael Liebert)
Falkenstein in the fall
(Bild: Niederösterreich Werbung / Michael Liebert)

You can also enjoy a refreshing drop of wine in the Wachau World Heritage Site as you hike from stage to stage along the World Heritage Trail. Here, historic town centers alternate with impressive wine landscapes. Baroque abbeys and medieval castle ruins offer a glimpse into the past. The beauty of nature - from the apricot blossom to the golden wine autumn - invites you to stop and linger in the moment.

World Heritage Trail, Wachau, Dürnstein Castle, Danube in Lower Austria (Bild: © Niederösterreich Werbung/ Franziska Consolati)
World Heritage Trail, Wachau, Dürnstein Castle, Danube in Lower Austria
(Bild: © Niederösterreich Werbung/ Franziska Consolati)

Finish at a wine tavern
While you're out and about along the Danube in the Wachau, you can no longer see the trees for the trees in the Vienna Woods Biosphere Reserve. 1,300 square kilometers of unspoiled nature on the outskirts of Vienna stimulate the senses, boost creativity and serve as a retreat. At the same time, the Vienna Woods are the origin of the Heurigen culture. Perfect for forest bathing and enjoyment.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Bezahlte Anzeige
Bezahlte Anzeige
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf