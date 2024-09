Lights out! For the sake of the environment, it gets dark at night

Draustadt also sets an example

Draustadt is also symbolically switching off many public lights from 10 p.m. on the occasion of today's "Earth Night". But it's not just today that the lights are going out, the city is strongly committed to darker nights. And some companies such as the EKZ Atrio, Neukauf, Rutar, Mömax, Media Markt, XXX Lutz and Skoda Lindner are doing away with their night-time advertising.