“I try to be a better me every day”

"Krone": Manuel, the first half of 2024 was a very special time for you, wasn't it?

Manuel Feller: Yes, it's been a really cool year so far, lots of great things have already happened. First of all, the globe, especially the fact that I got it at home in Saalbach and was able to enjoy this moment together with family and friends. And then I crowned this year with the engagement, thank God the question was answered in the affirmative. (laughs) I was never the one to say: We have two children, now we have to get married. But it turned out to be a good fit - so I took the plunge on vacation in Jamaica. The wedding will follow next year.