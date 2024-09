Scare for couple: snake eats in garage

Toad fighting for its life

Despite its respectable size, the grass snake was obviously struggling to eat its prey. "After a while, I wanted to gently maneuver the snake and its prey out of the garage. Then it let go of the toad, which immediately took flight. The snake also fled and hid under the grating of a drainage channel." It is unclear why the garage became the scene of the hunt. Perhaps the warm car underside was welcome for the toad - and for the snake too.