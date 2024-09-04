Fire in Frohnleiten: “Went in without hesitation”

Had he ever experienced such an extreme situation before? "No, never to this extent. But I went in without hesitation because I knew she wouldn't get out alive otherwise," he says. Fortunately, the fire departments (Frohnleiten, Röthelstein, MM Karton and Sappi) had also arrived in the meantime. A faulty electric stove turned out to be the cause of the fire, which was extinguished within an hour. And Schaffer walked to the police station, where he went on duty.