Crushed by wheel loader: father found dead son

Five fire departments in action

The 30-year-old was trapped and crushed between the hydraulic control unit and the lift arm. There were no witnesses to the incident, but the father of the accident victim later came out of the adjoining house to investigate. When he discovered his son, he immediately called the emergency services and fire department and alerted the emergency services as soon as he found his son. Five fire departments arrived to rescue him, assisted of course by an emergency doctor, who was only able to determine the death of the young businessman at 9.10 pm. There were no indications of any possible external cause.