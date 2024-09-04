Expert advises
This definitely does (not) belong in the snack box
"It's all about the mix" - but many parents don't know the right mix for the snack box. There are a few "secrets" that sound logical but are often ignored in everyday life. After all, when it comes to snacks, well-intentioned is quickly the opposite of well-done. A school doctor in Linz explains how to do it right.
The perfect start to the new school year includes the right snack. "Healthy food helps concentration considerably," says general practitioner Birgit Oster from Linz.
White flour and sugar are not good at all
However, to fill your energy stores for as long as possible, you should avoid some popular snacks. White flour and sugar - whether in breakfast cereals, muesli bars, fruit juices or in smoothies, which are so often advertised as the ultimate source of energy - should not find their way into your snack box. They raise blood sugar levels all too quickly.
I recommend that parents, especially of younger schoolchildren, download the "Healthy snacks from home" folder from the health insurance fund.
Birgit Oster, Referentin für Schulärzte in OÖ
Water and tea instead of soft drinks
Instead, wholemeal bread, fruit and vegetables are valuable sources of nutrients for young and old. To ensure sufficient fluid intake, parents should ideally opt for water or unsweetened teas in the school bag. And in order to "grow big and strong", protein and calcium, which can be consumed in the form of milk or vegan spreads and nuts, for example, are ideal growth aids.
The eye eats too
But because children often eat with their eyes, you should also pay attention to the garnish and shape of the snack so as not to spoil their enjoyment of the food. Variety is crucial: depending on the season and regional availability, the healthy snack should be varied.
An important cornerstone
A balanced meal not only ensures optimal performance during school, but also serves as an important cornerstone for healthy eating habits in adulthood.
Talking to each other helps
It is often only small things that cause children to be dissatisfied with their food. Oster: "Good communication between parents and their children about any requests for change can eliminate conflicts in advance." Julia Höllhuemer
