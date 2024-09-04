Lifesaving should no longer fail because of fear

With an average of seven minutes between an emergency call and the arrival of emergency doctors at the scene, Vienna is one of the cities with the fastest rescue chains in the world. But even seven minutes is too long for sudden cardiac death, which remains the most common cause of death in the city. Action must be taken after three minutes at the latest. There are around 3500 cardiac arrests every year. In eight out of ten cases, the consequences are fatal. It doesn't have to be this way.