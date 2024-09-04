“Your will be done does not have to be”

Referendumon the death penalty?

When asked whether referendums as proposed by Kickl should be the basis for legislative decisions, Glawischnig replies: "I am already a supporter of direct democracy. But to associate the death penalty with it is an absurd debate. The Convention on Human Rights is against it, as are EU fundamental rights. That doesn't work at all." Mölzer, critical: "Referendums have already become a business model. That has inflation." In general, however, both duelists agreed that nobody would seriously consider introducing the death penalty in Austria. Kickl also made this clear immediately.