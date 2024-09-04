"Your will be done"
“Your will be done does not have to be”
In the current "political duel" on krone.tv (see video above) between former Green Party leader Eva Glawischnig and FPÖ veteran Andreas Mölzer, the controversial FPÖ poster "Your will be done" and the question of a conceivable citizens' initiative on the death penalty mentioned by Herbert Kickl are discussed.
The FPÖ poster caused quite a stir. Glawischnig: "Of course it works. People feel addressed with 'Your will be done'. But that doesn't work. The Lord's Prayer is one of the most important parts of the Holy Scriptures. You can't just misuse it for an advertising message. No, it doesn't have to be like that."
FPÖ veteran Mölzer: "Artificial outrage"
Andreas Mölzer reacts to Abbot Pius Maurer of Lilienfeld Abbey, who strongly criticized the FPÖ poster, with little understanding: "Go on. Now you shouldn't pretend that this is blasphemy. That's just artificial indignation. Abbot Maurer should rather get upset where there are real problems. For example, about the Islamization of Austria. And that Christians are now only a minority."
Referendumon the death penalty?
When asked whether referendums as proposed by Kickl should be the basis for legislative decisions, Glawischnig replies: "I am already a supporter of direct democracy. But to associate the death penalty with it is an absurd debate. The Convention on Human Rights is against it, as are EU fundamental rights. That doesn't work at all." Mölzer, critical: "Referendums have already become a business model. That has inflation." In general, however, both duelists agreed that nobody would seriously consider introducing the death penalty in Austria. Kickl also made this clear immediately.
Electoral success of the AfD
The election successes of the AfD in Saxony and Thuringia on Sunday were the subject of heated debate. Glawischnig: "The results are a political earthquake. AfD leader Höcke is making extreme statements. And the AfD is certainly right-wing extremist." Mölzer, relativizing: "The finding that the AfD is definitely right-wing extremist comes from a politically appointed authority. And we know what that means."
You can see all the answers of the two duelists on this and many other political topics, such as the hotly debated role of the Identitarians in Austria, including the highly controversial emotive statement about 'Srebrenica 2.0', in the video above.
