"City boss" Hörzing
How her first day as Luger’s successor went
Following the resignation of Linz Mayor Klaus Luger (SPÖ), his previous deputy Karin Hörzing took over his official duties on Monday. She will not be "pulling any new topics out of her hat", says the interim city manager. She is leaving it open as to when the new mayor will be elected.
She arrived at the Old Town Hall at the same time as always and did not move to the mayor's office - yet today, Monday, was a special day for Karin Hörzing: the Social Democrat took over from Klaus Luger (SPÖ), who had resigned due to the LIVA affair. Her first official appointment as "Executive Deputy Mayor" took her to the Klangwolken press conference.
"We will simply continue to work"
How does it feel to be interim mayor? "It's not about my personal feelings, but about a seamless transition," says Hörzing. Luger has not rushed to leave everything behind - many things are in progress, "and work will simply continue". She hopes that the "political competitors" will not block any issues despite the election campaign. "I won't be pulling any new issues out of my hat either," vows Hörzing.
Pushing for an election date in December
All municipal council groups except the SPÖ explicitly suggested one desired topic to her yesterday: they are calling for the mayoral election on December 8. Hörzing is taking her time: "I will hold talks, there is still a lot to weigh up."
Neos parliamentary group leader Georg Redlhammer will also be standing for election. On Monday, he also announced a special control committee on the LIVA affair on September 10.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
