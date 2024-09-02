How her first day as Luger’s successor went

"We will simply continue to work"

How does it feel to be interim mayor? "It's not about my personal feelings, but about a seamless transition," says Hörzing. Luger has not rushed to leave everything behind - many things are in progress, "and work will simply continue". She hopes that the "political competitors" will not block any issues despite the election campaign. "I won't be pulling any new issues out of my hat either," vows Hörzing.