The five biggest myths about wealth tax

Proponents argue that it is only possible to reduce the burden on labor and redistribute wealth if the rich are taxed more heavily at the same time. However, this implies that Austria has a revenue problem that needs to be solved with new taxes. However, the opposite is the case: there is a problem with expenditure. In addition, Babler and co. state what they want to finance with the tax revenue. Care workers, basic child protection, higher unemployment benefits, free public transport or a reduction in VAT. Whenever money is lacking somewhere, the call for a tax on the rich always follows. However, like any revenue, this can only be spent once and cannot be used to finance several things at the same time.