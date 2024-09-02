Keep your cell phone in your school bag – otherwise you will be expelled!

This is the first time in Greece that the use of cell phones in the classroom has been punished with severe penalties. Previously, there was a general ban on use. However, teachers were unable to enforce it and the ban on cell phones was relaxed - until the government's new initiative. A spokesperson for the secondary school teachers' union (OLME) said on the radio that it was important to convince pupils to switch off their cell phones and not just threaten them with punishments.