Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Mourning in Bad Ischl

Parish priest suffers heart attack on the Traunstein

Nachrichten
02.09.2024 07:13

Shock and grief in Bad Ischl (Upper Austria): During the descent after the jubilee mass on the Traunstein, the long-time town priest Christian Öhler (65) suffered a heart attack, as a result of which he died in Wels hospital in the evening.

comment0 Kommentare

More than one hundred people took part in the mountain mass at the summit of the Traunstein from 10.30 a.m. on Sunday. It took place for the 75th time. The Ischl parish priest Christian Öhler had invited people. Around midday, the 65-year-old began his descent via the Mairalmsteig. He had another appointment in Traunkirchen.

Christian Öhler was very present as Ischl's parish priest (Bild: Marion Hörmandinger)
Christian Öhler was very present as Ischl's parish priest
(Bild: Marion Hörmandinger)

Priest fell
Öhler fell and injured himself slightly, and the priest decided to dress the minor wound and take a rest. At 850 meters above sea level, a few minutes' walk from the Lainau-Forststraße, he collapsed shortly after 3 pm. He had probably suffered a heart attack and was no longer responsive. At around 3.21 p.m., hikers who happened to be passing by, including musicians from the local band, found the motionless man lying next to the path. Those present immediately started resuscitation measures and made an emergency call. The emergency doctor was able to resuscitate him, but his condition was considered extremely critical. Öhler was flown by helicopter to the hospital in Wels, where he died in the evening.

Already incapacitated on the ascent
A 52-year-old hiker from Germany climbed the Traunstein in Gmunden on Sunday morning. In the upper section of the ascent path shortly before the Traunsteinhaus, he suffered cardiovascular problems and dragged himself to the hut.

People present there made an emergency call and the BRD-Gmunden and NAH Martin 3 were dispatched to the scene. The crew of the emergency helicopter was able to pick up the patient at the Traunsteinhaus at 12.50 pm and then fly him to the hospital in Gmunden.

Heat caused many missions
In general, too much sport in hot weather is not very healthy. Gmunden Mountain Rescue worked up quite a sweat at the weekend. "We were called out four times in the past two days. On Saturday evening, we had to rescue a 62-year-old man from the Naturfreundesteig on the Traunstein. The man developed severe cramps on the descent and was unable to continue. He was rescued by the emergency helicopter "Christophorus 10" using a rope and flown down to the valley. We were alerted for the first time at lunchtime on Sunday. A person had severe circulatory problems directly at the Traunsteinhaus. A team was on the summit plateau due to the Traunstein Mass taking place today and was quickly on the scene, according to the mountain rescuers. 

The mountain rescuers were under a lot of stress on the Traunstein, the picture shows a rescue using the rescue hoist chute (Bild: BRD Gmunden)
The mountain rescuers were under a lot of stress on the Traunstein, the picture shows a rescue using the rescue hoist chute
(Bild: BRD Gmunden)


The next mission came in the afternoon. A 66-year-old man - who happened to be Öhler - presumably suffered a heart attack while descending the Mairalmsteig. "We were alerted at the same time as the emergency helicopter "Martin 3". A crew ascended as quickly as possible to the scene of the accident at around 900 meters, where the necessary resuscitation measures were immediately taken. The man was brought down to the valley by the helicopter using a rope and flown to Wels Hospital while resuscitation was ongoing," said the Alpine Rescuers.

The rescuers were in action until the evening (Bild: BRD Gmunden)
The rescuers were in action until the evening
(Bild: BRD Gmunden)

And also a paraglider
Even before the end of the previous mission, the next alarm was raised. On the Grünberg, a man crashed with his paraglider after take-off and got stuck in the trees with injuries. We went to the scene of the accident and were able to quickly free the pilot and his paraglider from the treetops and abseil down. He was slightly injured.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Krone Oberösterreich
Krone Oberösterreich
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Ähnliche Themen
Traunstein
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf