Parish priest suffers heart attack on the Traunstein

People present there made an emergency call and the BRD-Gmunden and NAH Martin 3 were dispatched to the scene. The crew of the emergency helicopter was able to pick up the patient at the Traunsteinhaus at 12.50 pm and then fly him to the hospital in Gmunden.



Heat caused many missions

In general, too much sport in hot weather is not very healthy. Gmunden Mountain Rescue worked up quite a sweat at the weekend. "We were called out four times in the past two days. On Saturday evening, we had to rescue a 62-year-old man from the Naturfreundesteig on the Traunstein. The man developed severe cramps on the descent and was unable to continue. He was rescued by the emergency helicopter "Christophorus 10" using a rope and flown down to the valley. We were alerted for the first time at lunchtime on Sunday. A person had severe circulatory problems directly at the Traunsteinhaus. A team was on the summit plateau due to the Traunstein Mass taking place today and was quickly on the scene, according to the mountain rescuers.