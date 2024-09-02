Shows injuries
Because of Bayern jersey: Attack on Alaba’s buddy
A photo in a Bayern jersey has bad consequences for Niklas-Wilson Sommer: The 1. FC Nürnberg professional was physically attacked by strangers. In a video on Instagram, David Alaba's buddy shows his injuries.
A few days ago, the defender, who also works as an influencer, shared a snapshot showing him in an FC Bayern Munich jersey. Which apparently didn't please some Nuremberg fans at all. "Club pride instead of hipster posing. Niklas Wilson, you're shit, just like FCB," was written on a banner at the second division home game against Magdeburg (0:4) on Saturday. Another poster read: "Wilson, fuck off, you Bayern pig."
Statement from Nuremberg
But it got even worse. "In the night from Saturday to Sunday, there was a physical attack on one of our U23 players. With the ambush on the doorstep in the early evening and the physical attack a few hours later in the night, the persons have exceeded all limits," announced 1. FC Nürnberg on Sunday. The act was "apparently a reaction to the fact that the player had shown himself in a Bayern jersey on social networks three days earlier. The photo was deleted shortly after it was published, and the player has also publicly apologized."
The club "will never accept it if players are physically attacked. This is exactly what happened last night through the actions of individuals. The club condemns this behavior in the strongest possible terms."
Sommer: "I'm fine"
Sommer also spoke out on Sunday evening. In his Instagram story, he showed his swollen face and wrote: "Before 22h exactly. I'm doing well. Thanks for all the messages."
Opening victory in the Icon League
Together with ÖFB team player David Alaba, Sommer took over the "DNA Athletics" team in the "Icon League" founded by Twitch streamer Elias Nerlich, which also features former footballer Toni Kroos, among others.
It kicked off on Sunday in the Lanxess Arena in Cologne. Alaba and Sommer kicked off with a 2:0 win against the "FC Bavarian Clique", the team of former Bayern hero Franck Ribery.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.