Because of Bayern jersey: Attack on Alaba’s buddy

Statement from Nuremberg

But it got even worse. "In the night from Saturday to Sunday, there was a physical attack on one of our U23 players. With the ambush on the doorstep in the early evening and the physical attack a few hours later in the night, the persons have exceeded all limits," announced 1. FC Nürnberg on Sunday. The act was "apparently a reaction to the fact that the player had shown himself in a Bayern jersey on social networks three days earlier. The photo was deleted shortly after it was published, and the player has also publicly apologized."