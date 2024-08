ÖSV hopefuls were beaming with sunshine

As the sun rose over the Stiflser Joch at 6.32 am on Tuesday, 19-year-old Leonie Zegg from Lech and 21-year-old Martin-Luis Walch from Schwarzenberg were beaming with joy. "What could be better than making your skiing comeback on a day like this," mused speed hopeful Walch, who was back on his head slats for the first time 242 days after tearing his cruciate ligament.