Mourning in New Zealand
Maori King Tuheitia dies after heart surgery
The indigenous people of New Zealand are mourning the loss of their king. Just a few days after the 18th anniversary of his coronation, Maori King Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero died shortly after undergoing heart surgery. He was 69 years old.
Tuheitia had recently undergone heart surgery. He passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by his family, according to a statement from his office. Tuheitia was the seventh king of the indigenous population of the Pacific state since the "Kiingitanga" (the Maori Kings' Movement) was founded in 1958 with the aim of uniting the indigenous people under a single ruler.
No power at state level
Maori kings have no power at state level, but they play a major symbolic and cultural role of unity among the various Maori tribes and thus also exert national influence. Around 900,000 Maori live in New Zealand today, which is just over 17 percent of the population.
"A chief who has passed on to the afterlife. Rest in love," the statement continued. The Ministry of Culture announced that the flags on all public buildings should fly at half-mast "as a sign of deepest mourning and respect". Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said he would not forget the King's "unwavering devotion". He had left an "indelible mark" on New Zealand.
King Charles "deeply saddened"
The British King Charles also expressed his "deep sadness" at the death of the monarch in the Commonwealth country. "I had the great pleasure of knowing Kiingi Tuheitia for decades," he wrote in a statement.
The monarch had been deeply committed to creating a strong future for Maori and New Zealand based on culture, traditions and healing, "which he did with wisdom and compassion". Tuheitia had also attended Charles' coronation in London in September 2022.
Tuheitia had become king in 2006 following the death of his mother. His body is to be laid out in his residence for several days before being taken to his final resting place on the sacred Taupiri Mountain about 100 kilometers south of the city of Auckland on New Zealand's North Island. The mountain has great spiritual significance - and its lower flanks are used as burial sites.
Traditionally, tens of thousands of people take part in such funeral ceremonies. Leading personalities from all over the Pacific region are also expected to pay their last respects. It is not yet clear who Tuheitia's successor will be.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
