HP Omnibook X AI: When it takes longer again

The industry has known for a decade that x86 processors, as found in most PCs and laptops, are not ideally suited for use in long-lasting mobile devices - and has therefore already made several attempts to establish ARM devices in the Windows world. One of the first was Microsoft's own Surface RT, which flopped mercilessly. Since then, however, a lot has happened with ARM processors and Apple has successfully made the transition. With the support of chip manufacturer Qualcomm, Microsoft and the PC industry now want to catch up. Krone+ tested whether they will succeed with the HP Omnibook X AI copilot AI laptop.