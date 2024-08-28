Hostage-takers go into hiding in Styria

It is unclear whether the fugitives Denis Eler (31) from Bosnia and the Kosovar Zeqir Beqiri (27) are also in Styria. However, the authorities do not think so. The State Office of Criminal Investigation is working closely with its German colleagues on the case. "Information from the public is checked daily. In addition to recording the crime scene, interrogations are being carried out, various video footage is being evaluated and research into possible contact and contact addresses, including in the family environment, is being intensified," explained a police spokesperson.