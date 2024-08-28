Escape from Germany
Hostage-takers go into hiding in Styria
A week and a half ago, four criminals escaped from a closed clinic in Bavaria (Germany) by taking an employee hostage. One fugitive was caught a few days ago in eastern Styria. It has now emerged that an accomplice (28) is also believed to have gone into hiding here. The authorities are urging caution.
The news caused a stir far beyond the borders of Bavaria last Saturday: Four criminals escaped from the Straubing district hospital in Lerchenhaid. According to a police spokesman, two of the men had been detained in the clinic for drug offenses and two for theft. Withdrawal had been ordered for all four.
Hostage suffered facial injuries
The four patients initially threatened a clinic employee, attacked him and forced their way free with the hostage at the front door. "The man was released immediately after the main entrance was opened," the authorities said. The employee suffered injuries to his face, the four men fled on foot for the time being.
After almost a week, a hostage-taker, a 28-year-old German, was caught in eastern Styria on Friday. He was just about to get into a car. A more than fortunate coincidence, as the police were actually on the trail of his accomplice. Moritz Kühlborn, a German of the same age, is said to have a connection to Styria. The investigators did not want to give any further details.
Perpetrator is suspected to be in Styria
The 28-year-old Kühlborn weighs around 85 kilograms and is 1.86 meters tall. He has a slim, athletic build, a shaved head, a chin beard and tattoos on both arms and hands and on his left calf. He is said to have been wearing a white T-shirt and long black sports trousers.
It is unclear whether the fugitives Denis Eler (31) from Bosnia and the Kosovar Zeqir Beqiri (27) are also in Styria. However, the authorities do not think so. The State Office of Criminal Investigation is working closely with its German colleagues on the case. "Information from the public is checked daily. In addition to recording the crime scene, interrogations are being carried out, various video footage is being evaluated and research into possible contact and contact addresses, including in the family environment, is being intensified," explained a police spokesperson.
Fugitives are considered unwilling to undergo therapy
Meanwhile, the Bavarian judiciary has applied for all fugitives to be remanded in custody. The reason for this is that the suspected hostage-takers are considered to be unwilling to undergo therapy. The judiciary in Regensburg confirmed the application for pre-trial detention. The man arrested in Eastern Styria is currently being held in Graz-Jakomini prison. His extradition has already been requested.
The German authorities emphasize that the three fugitives are considered dangerous. The police are therefore asking people not to hitch a ride or approach them.
If you notice anything suspicious, please call the police on 133.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.