After synagogue attack

Protest against anti-Semitism in southern France

Nachrichten
28.08.2024 07:16

Following an arson attack on a synagogue in the south of France, around a thousand people protested against anti-Semitism in Montpellier. Numerous politicians and representatives of various religions took part in the demonstration on Tuesday evening in the southern French city.

comment0 Kommentare

An attack on a synagogue is also an attack on the values of the Republic, said the chairman of the Jewish consistory, Elie Korchia.

According to official reports, two cars were set on fire in the courtyard of the Beth Yaacov Synagogue in the southern French resort of La Grande-Motte on Saturday morning. Two doors of the synagogue and another car were also set on fire.

The synagogue affected (Bild: APA/AFP/Pascal GUYOT)
The synagogue affected
(Bild: APA/AFP/Pascal GUYOT)

According to the French anti-terrorism prosecutor's office (Pnat), a gas cylinder in one of the burnt-out vehicles exploded. A police officer was slightly injured. According to information from the prefecture, four other gas cylinders were deposited in the courtyard of the building, one of which also exploded.

Macron: "Act of terror"
 The suspected perpetrator was taken into custody in Nîmes. Among other things, he was wearing a Palestinian flag wrapped around his hips at the time of the attack, as can be seen on CCTV footage. French President Emmanuel Macron spoke of an "act of terror".

