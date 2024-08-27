Air rescuers may also land “flying blind”

Last year, there were a total of 106 foggy days in Klagenfurt. And this not only put the people of Klagenfurt in a bad mood, but also the pilots of ARA Flugrettung, which operates the two rescue helicopters RK1 and ARA3 in Carinthia. On the foggy days, the two helicopters had to repeatedly stop in front of the thick blanket of fog on Magdalensberg, land and transfer the patient to an ambulance, which then set off in the direction of the hospital. But those days are now over.