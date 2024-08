"You can no longer sugarcoat it"

His son did damage limitation in second place at the Dutch Grand Prix, Max still has a 70-point lead in the championship over his closest rival Lando Norris, who triumphed at Zandvoort. "But you can't sugarcoat it any more, the situation is serious. Max won't be happy with having a car like this. Now it's up to Horner to get the team back on track," says Jos Verstappen.