Civil defense warning for Baldramsdorf

Upper Carinthia's fire departments are called out again. A thunderstorm cell causes several deployments - especially in the Spittal district. "Specifically, it's about the village of Schwaig in Baldramsdorf. We have recorded several mudslides there," announces Walter Egger, press spokesman for the Spittal fire department. People are advised to stay in their homes. Residences near the Schwaigerbach stream, which is threatening to burst its banks, are particularly at risk.