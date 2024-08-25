Salzburg fans are not ready for the premier class

In the 2:0 away win in the first leg of the play-off against Dynamo Kiev, the Bulls proved that they are ready for the Champions League. However, the same cannot be said of the Salzburg supporters by any stretch of the imagination. Despite the importance of the game, the away block made a pitiful impression (see photo on the right). One reminiscent of teams like Wolfsberg or WSG Tirol. Just 20 people had made the trip to Lublin in Poland. On the internet, the photo taken by the "Krone" in the arena caused a lot of mockery, derision and some sarcastic comments.