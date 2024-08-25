"Krone" commentary
Salzburg fans are not ready for the premier class
Just 20 fans made the trip to Poland to support FC Red Bull Salzburg in the first leg against Dynamo Kiev. A picture made the rounds on the internet and was a feast for the competition. A commentary by "Krone" editor Sebastian Steinbichler.
In the 2:0 away win in the first leg of the play-off against Dynamo Kiev, the Bulls proved that they are ready for the Champions League. However, the same cannot be said of the Salzburg supporters by any stretch of the imagination. Despite the importance of the game, the away block made a pitiful impression (see photo on the right). One reminiscent of teams like Wolfsberg or WSG Tirol. Just 20 people had made the trip to Lublin in Poland. On the internet, the photo taken by the "Krone" in the arena caused a lot of mockery, derision and some sarcastic comments.
"At least they got double figures", wrote one, "they could have squeezed themselves onto the substitutes' bench", wrote another. It should be noted that the opponent and the venue - 1100 kilometers away from the city of Mozart - had only been decided a week earlier. As against FC Twente, the club did not organize a fan trip. Presumably on the assumption that interest would run out. After all, Salzburg's fans are spoiled like no other in Austria and only seek out the best matches.
If the opponent and venue are right, a lot of people will come. In the fall of 2022, there were even 4,000 (record!) away at AC Milan. If that's not the case, there are 200 times fewer people on site to provide support. Even when it comes to the Champions League.
