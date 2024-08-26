Tabor ruins
Care for a natural monument in Neusiedl am See
There is dry grassland around the Tabor ruins in Neusiedl. This is worth protecting.
Dry grassland is threatened with extinction. This is why the area around the Tabor ruins in Neusiedl am See was designated a natural monument in 2023. Maintenance measures are necessary to prevent these "nutrient-poor sites" from becoming overgrown. These are organized by the municipality of Neusiedl am See in coordination with the Department for Species and Habitat Conservation of the Province of Burgenland.
Now maintenance measures were needed again, so the Neusiedl am See district group of the Burgenland nature conservation bodies stepped up to the plate. Despite the heat and the vacation season, seven volunteer nature conservation officers and another volunteer arrived on site early in the morning to carry out the careful removal of woody shoots together.
"We cleared the area of invasive species such as the tree of heaven, black locust, paper mulberry and string tree," says district manager Bernhard Schütz.
A great support, because he is blessed with great knowledge, was the magic gardener and nature conservation organ Wolf Stockinger. He showed the helpers which shoots and shrubs should be removed and which should be left to grow in the dry grassland. As part of the current project "Information campaign for nature reserves and natural monuments", an information board is to be erected at the ruins to inform visitors about the special features of the area.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
