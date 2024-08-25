Biker (66) was resuscitated by the other party in the accident

First aid provided

The 66-year-old lay seriously injured about 40 meters from the scene of the accident. As he showed no more signs of life, he had to be resuscitated at the scene of the accident by the 31-year-old driver of the car involved in the accident. The 66-year-old was then taken to the Salzkammergutklinikum Vöcklabruck by the emergency doctor and ambulance.