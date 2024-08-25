Intersection crash
Biker (66) was resuscitated by the other party in the accident
A 31-year-old car driver wanted to turn into a road in Schörfling (Upper Austria) and overlooked a motorcyclist (66). He accelerated his car to prevent an accident, but the biker crashed into the rear of the car and was seriously injured. The first person to help was the unfortunate driver.
The 31-year-old from Meggenhofen was driving his car in the municipality of Schörfling am Attersee on Sickinger Straße coming from the center of Schörfling at around 4.30 p.m. on Saturday and wanted to turn left towards Himmelreich at the junction with Schörflinger Landesstraße. He stopped his vehicle before the junction and checked whether it was safe to turn in.
Biker seen too late
As he did not see any vehicles, he turned in. Just as he had set off, he recognized a motorcycle coming from the left, driven by a 66-year-old man from Seewalchen. The 31-year-old tried to drive out of the junction by accelerating sharply, but the motorcyclist crashed into the rear of the car.
First aid provided
The 66-year-old lay seriously injured about 40 meters from the scene of the accident. As he showed no more signs of life, he had to be resuscitated at the scene of the accident by the 31-year-old driver of the car involved in the accident. The 66-year-old was then taken to the Salzkammergutklinikum Vöcklabruck by the emergency doctor and ambulance.
