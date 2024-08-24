Today in Neumarkt
February 28 was a dark day for a family in Upper Styria. The father of three inhaled harmful substances during sandblasting work and has been in a vegetative state ever since.
When acquaintances try to describe Peter Leitner from Mariahof in Neumarkt (Murau district), they always use the same words: selfless, funny, family-oriented, helpful, always up for a laugh. That's how he always was, the 54-year-old, known as "Peda". Until that fateful day in February, which changed his life and that of his family from the ground up.
Dad was carrying out sandblasting work and was wearing a hard hat," says daughter Sabine, describing the fateful events. But the compressor must have had a fault. And instead of fresh air, harmful substances insidiously and invisibly flowed into the hard hat! Air that Peter Leitner breathed in He passed out and fell over.
Patient was placed in a pressure chamber
His son Markus and two friends immediately set the rescue chain in motion, the father of the family was flown to Graz University Hospital, taken to the pressure chamber and every possible measure was taken.
However, six months have now passed and the Upper Styrian is still in a vegetative state. "But he has phases in which he is more lucid and has now been able to go to rehab." But will it ever be like before? ? Nobody knows.
But what gives us hope is this wonderful solidarity and support from those around him! Today, Sunday, the Mariahofer village festival will be a "festival of life for Peda".
Today from 11 a.m. with the Wötweitradler
From 11 a.m., with music, atmosphere, the Wötweitradler Gerald Horn, who will tell stories. And also the opportunity to donate to the popular "Peda". Because the tragedy is now compounded by the financial challenges. If the father of the family is to be able to return home, it must be adapted to his needs. Sabine Leitner: "We will need a stairlift and the bathroom will have to be renovated." This is not financially feasible for the family alone.
