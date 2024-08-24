Today from 11 a.m. with the Wötweitradler

From 11 a.m., with music, atmosphere, the Wötweitradler Gerald Horn, who will tell stories. And also the opportunity to donate to the popular "Peda". Because the tragedy is now compounded by the financial challenges. If the father of the family is to be able to return home, it must be adapted to his needs. Sabine Leitner: "We will need a stairlift and the bathroom will have to be renovated." This is not financially feasible for the family alone.