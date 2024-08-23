“He can really teach me a lot this year”

After the review, a brief look ahead: Where do you personally see yourself in a year's time?

That's always difficult to predict, of course. Ultimately, of course, you want to win titles and feel like you're on the pitch for every game. That's what we all play soccer for. You just have to work hard for that. I don't need to look a year ahead and say this is how it has to be and this is how it has to be. I'm just going to continue on my way. In the end, I just want to win. Playing soccer is just so much more fun, whether it's in training or on match day, when you win in the end.

The Champions League final will take place on May 31 in Munich. Even if it's still a while until then, how much are you already thinking about the "Final Dahoam" at FC Bayern, is it already on the agenda?

No, it's still so far away. We're only just at the end of our preparations, so you can't look that far ahead. For now, it's important to be fit and get the season off to a good start. We want to develop a good dynamic together, a good team chemistry and do our thing game after game.